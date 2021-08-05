American Horror Stories episode 6 spoilers: What’s in the woods in ‘Feral’?







If you’re already interested in learning more about American Horror Stories episode 6, let’s start with the title: “Feral.” Doesn’t that sound creepy enough on its own? That’s without even getting to anything else in the story, as it’s looking like we’re going to get an hour full of classic horror-movie tropes.

Think about it this way: This is an episode all about a camping trip and creepy stuff in the woods. We can’t even begin to say how many times we’ve seen this and yet, it almost always works!

Just in case we haven’t cemented the story enough, check out the full American Horror Stories episode 6 synopsis: “A family goes on a camping trip unaware of what is lurking in the woods.”

Here’s probably the scariest part of all with this episode — it’s so close to the finale! There are only so many episodes this season, and we imagine that FX/Hulu really looked at this as an opportunity to just try out some different stories and see what audiences felt. We do think they’d be eager to try something like this again, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens there. Ultimately, we envision this show being an experimental pipeline-of-sorts where writers can try things out and actors from the flagship show or others can stop by and do something totally different — even if it’s just for an episode.

