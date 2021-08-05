American Horror Story season 10 teaser: More Double Feature fun







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on American Horror Story season 10? We’ve got an exciting season ahead subtitled Double Feature and while some details are scarce, we’re getting the occasional reminder that things are going to get crazy.

For more on this, go ahead and check out the video below! It’s once again FX hyping up the presence of both aliens and sirens/sea creatures on the upcoming batch of episodes. While we can’t say with certainty that they’re going to look like this on the show itself, this is certainly the vibe that Ryan Murphy and producers are going for.

Have you watched our full review for the most-recent American Horror Stories episode? Be sure to watch what we’ve got below! We’ll have more coverage every week and we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss out.

As of right now, Double Feature is going to be about two separate stories that could, in some way, find themselves intertwined over time. It’s going to be inspired by some of the classic Grindhouse features where you would sit down and watch a couple of films at one time. There’s going to be nods to old-school horror aplenty here and in general, we’re anticipating some good scares and fun thrills.

Given that it’s been a good two years since American Horror Story: 1984 came on the air, our hope is that it’s giving the team more of an opportunity to be creative here and come up with something great. While we personally enjoyed the last season a lot if was still polarizing — as a lot of more-recent seasons have been within this franchise.

Related – Get more coverage on American Horror Stories now!

What do you most want to see on American Horror Story: Double Feature?

Does this teaser continue to make you excited for what’s coming? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







