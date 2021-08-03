American Horror Stories episode 5 cast: Billie Lourd, more in ‘BA’AL’







American Horror Stories episode 5 will be available thanks to FX on Hulu in just a couple of days — why not sneak a peek at the cast?

In the video below, the show reveals for the first time everyone who will be in “BA’AL,” with American Horror Story actress Billie Lourd leading the way as as Liv Whitley. Meanwhile, she is joined by Ronen Rubinstein (Matt Webb), Virginia Gardener (Bernadette), Vanessa Williams (Dr. Eleanor Berger), Michael B. Silver (Dr. Mounds), Kimberley Drummond (Emma), Chad James Buchanan (Rory), Jake Choi (Stan), and then Misha Gonz-Cirkl (Norma). Lourd is clearly the most familiar franchise name in this episode, and clearly this represents American Horror Stories trying to stretch out most of its stars across different episodes. Episode 3, for example, was lifted by the presence of John Carroll Lynch and Naomi Grossman. Meanwhile, episode 4 featured Glee alum Kevin McHale and then the incomparable Danny Trejo.

Have you watched our review for episode 4 as of yet? What are you waiting for? Check that out below! Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

The idea for Horror Stories still remains a fascinating one, but there’s no denying that so far, many of the episodes have been polarizing. One of the challenges in our mind comes via run time — with the last two episodes coming in at less than 45 minutes, it can be difficult to tell a complete story with nuance in that span of time. We personally loved episode 4, but it felt like it was made for people who are really up-to-speed on YouTube drama and almost nobody else.

Ultimately, we’ll see what sort of craziness lies ahead for us when “BA’AL” officially arrives on the streaming service.

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Stories episode 5?

The family keeps growing. Here's a sneak peek at the cast for episode 5 of #AHStories. pic.twitter.com/zXnZoGu3t0 — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 3, 2021

