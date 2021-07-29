American Horror Stories episode 5 spoilers: First details on ‘BA’AL’







Curious to learn more about American Horror Stories episode 5? Let’s just say that next week’s “BA’AL” is going to look and feel VERY different than tonight’s showcase of Danny Trejo as Santa Claus.

Let’s start things off here with the title: “BA’AL.” What is that a reference to? More than likely the universal god of fertility based on some of the details that are out there courtesy of Hulu/FX: “A Wife does the unthinkable for a chance at a successful pregnancy. Written by Ali Adler & Manny Coto; directed by Sanaa Hamri.”

Want to watch our video review of American Horror Stories episode 4 now? Then be sure to check that out below! Once you do so, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are some other updates coming both on this show and American Horror Story: Double Feature.

So what is “the unthinkable”? That’s where we are pondering about entering this episode — is this one of those situations where she sells her soul to the Devil? We could see this episode go in all sorts of directions, and that’s probably what makes it so intriguing at this very moment.

Obviously, we think that this episode will be more horror-centric and a little bit less camp than what we had in episode. There’s no reason for American Horror Stories to be aggressively silly two episodes in a row. Also, a woman desperate to become pregnant is probably a lot more relatable to a number of people out there than a story all about some YouTubers being total idiots and getting punished by a psychopathic Santa for it.

