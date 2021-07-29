American Horror Stories episode 4: The cast for ‘The Naughty List’







American Horror Stories episode 4 arrived on FX on Hulu today, and suffice it to say, “The Naughty List” was nuts. There are references to YouTube and some of its stars, and of course also Danny Trejo as Santa.

If you haven’t watched this episode yet we highly suggest that you do so — and we don’t really want to spoil all that much along the way.

Beyond of course the awesomeness of Trejo, one of the real selling points of this episode for us in advance was the return of Kevin McHale to the Ryan Murphy fold. We haven’t seen as much of him on American television since his days on Glee, so this was a welcome reunion just like it was fun seeing Matthew Morrison on American Horror Story: 1984. Meanwhile, you also get a different side of Charles Melton beyond what you get from him on Riverdale, and this episode also features Nico Greetham and Dyllón Burnside, who you may know from another Murphy show in Pose.

We think that “The Naughty List” is really a great example of how sometimes, you don’t really need to enter an hour of TV with sky-high expectations. So long as you came into this hour looking to have a great time, we think that this probably fit the bill for you and then some. It’s weird, wacky, and above all else gives you a reason to poke fun at internet culture. The episode references SO many YouTube scandals — let’s just say in particular that Logan Paul is probably having a bad day.

