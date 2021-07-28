American Horror Stories finale spoilers: Is Murder House returning?







Even though we’ve already seen Murder House during American Horror Stories season 1, are we about to see it come roaring back? That feels possible, at least based on some new information released about the finale.

The title for episode 7 (that’s right — there are only seven episodes this season) is “Game Over.” We’ll be honest — that doesn’t actually make us think of Murder House at all. Instead, that sounds like what you would title an episode where some of the main characters are trapped in some sort of horrific video game.

For us, some of those thoughts changed the moment that we read the official synopsis (via SpoilerTV):

A couple dares to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses. Written by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk; directed by Liz Friedlander.

Is there a haunted house more infamous than Murder House? Unless this finale is somehow based on some other, real-life haunted house, it feels like we’re going back there and honestly, we get it — this marks a chance to build off of what was there in the finale, and it also makes sense from a marketing standpoint. FX and Hulu clearly wanted viewers to check out this show, so why not bring back your most iconic setting to do so?

With that being said, let’s make the following clear: It’s going to be a disappointment if there isn’t any direct Murder House cameo in the finale. The first two episodes technically didn’t need it, but it would have brought more life to the series.

What do you most want to see on the American Horror Stories finale?

How will this particular batch of episodes wrap up, and do you buy into the idea that Murder House is returning? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: FX on Hulu.)

