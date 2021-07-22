American Horror Stories episode 4 spoilers: Look to ‘The Naughty List’







Next week on American Horror Stories episode 4, you are going to see an episode entitled “The Naughty List.” What are you going to see over the course of it? Think in terms of Danny Trejo, Santa Claus, and of course some additional horror and chaos.

For the third straight week, it does appear as though this episode will have young people at the center of it. Is it a little bit of a trope to have young people constantly making questionable decisions, leading inevitably to terrible consequences? Probably, but it makes sense to continue to focus on them. Teenagers and young adults are reckless and impressionable. By the time you’re a little bit older, you probably know not to climb into the haunted attic or visit the drive-in movie that could turn you into a killer.

The synopsis for American Horror Stories episode 4 may be short, but at the same time, it’s certainly effective: “A group of influencers face a reckoning after posting a problematic video online.”

We’ll admit that this is one of the episodes we’ve been most looking forward to from the start of the season, largely due to Trejo’s presence and the place he holds in the history of the genre. However, we have to temper those expectations slightly — “Drive In” was a fantastic premise, but it was inevitably let down by a lot of the content that surrounded it. There are significant challenges that come with this format, mostly that you have a lot of story to tell in a short period of time and most of it needs to be outstanding for the story to work.

