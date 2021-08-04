The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Katie Thurston reunite with Greg?







We’ll admit that one of our biggest questions entering The Bachelorette finale this week was rather simple: Will we see Greg again? Katie Thurston’s one-time (apparent) favorite left in such a contentious and controversial way. Honestly, we weren’t sure that we’d ever seen him again, whether it be on the show itself or during the After the Final Rose special.

Luckily, we do have an answer to this question now…

In their official synopsis for Monday’s three-hour(!) finale event, ABC confirms that you will have a chance to see Greg during the After the Final Rose, and we wonder already if this will actually become more headline-worthy than anything else on the night:

“1710” – It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on “The Bachelorette.” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in “After the Final Rose,” Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone? The season finale of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

As for the final two, it honestly doesn’t feel like there’s that much of a debate between Justin and Blake — Blake seems like he’s far and away the favorite, with the only question mark being whether or not he can tell Katie that he loves her. (We’ve seen this story before; don’t be surprised if they get there.)

What do you think is going to happen on The Bachelorette finale, including the After the Final Rose?

