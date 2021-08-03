The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston ‘comments’ on intense Greg argument







Last night’s The Bachelorette brought to the table one of the most intense arguments we’ve ever seen on the show. It was emotional, and honestly it was pretty difficult to watch.

How can we best summarize it in a short period of time? Greg felt heartbroken over Katie Thurston completely brushing over his feelings following their hometown — which admittedly, it felt like she did. Then, he stewed about it overnight and confronted her about it the next day. He was relentless in his accusations towards her, claiming that she didn’t truly care about him and that she turned into a different person in his eyes.

While Katie has yet to offer any explicit thoughts on the Greg situation from last night, you can get at least a small sense of how she is feeling courtesy of her Instagram Stories. If you head over there, you can see a post from her redirecting you over to a discussion on gaslighting. It’s not hard to read between the lines here — Katie feels like Greg tried to emotionally manipulate her following the situation that happened.

Will the two have an opportunity to speak face to face on the After the Final Rose? Honestly, we’re unsure. It doesn’t feel like Greg is the sort of person who will ever be a part of Bachelor Nation again, and we’re also not sure there is going to be any further resolution here. Instead, it just feels like Greg was in pain, he then took out his pain on Katie, and then he left. Sometimes, stories aren’t going to be tied together in a bow.

What do you think about the Katie – Greg argument on The Bachelorette, one day later?

