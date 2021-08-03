The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Katie Thurston pick Justin or Blake?







When The Bachelorette finale airs on ABC next week, what is Katie Thurston going to do — will she choose either Justin or Blake?

At this point, we should just be happy that Katie is still a part of the show after briefly contemplating an exit tonight. Greg’s exit was ugly — quite possibly the ugliest exit we’ve ever seen on the show in a while. He was legitimately angry and we don’t think that Katie wanted to hurt him. The dude just couldn’t let it go.

The end of tonight’s episode made it seem like Katie was 100% done, but we just don’t think that’s going to happen.

So when we look at the final two now, what in the world is going to happen? Blake is probably the frontrunner now, but is it almost by default? We like Justin, but it really doesn’t feel like he’s going to be the person sitting there at the end. It never has.

With Blake, meanwhile, we have someone who is definitely into Katie and genuinely wants to be with her at the end of this — there’s a natural connection there and chemistry. Maybe he wasn’t Katie’s first choice at the end of all of this but maybe we’re going to be getting a situation that is super-similar to Desiree Hartsock’s season. Remember what happened with Brooks? He left and in the end, she ended up realizing that Chris was the right person for her all along. At this point, that could be the best-case scenario for Katie this time around.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette and the big finale?

