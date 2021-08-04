Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, August 4?







Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight? Are we finally closing in on this summer hiatus? If you do find yourselves wondering about this further, absolutely we are here to help!

Of course, the first order of business we have here is getting the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no new installment of any of these shows for now. What gives with that? Well, we are still in the thick of said hiatus, and there is still a solid month and a half to go until we get these shows back on the air.

In the end, we DO think that there’s a lot to be excited about with all of these series, especially when you look at some of the data that’s out there for all of them at the moment. It feels like at least two of these shows in PD and Fire are going to be utilizing a time jump to take on some of their big finale cliffhangers, and over on Med, we know that there are a number of new characters that will need to be introduced. For all three shows innovation may be key at this point — they’ve all been on the air for a good while now, so they need to balance out some of the success they’ve already had with finding a way to continue that moving forward. It can be a challenge, but we still think that it’s one all of these shows will face head-on.

Unfortunately, we’re just all going to have to be patient for a little while longer. At least we have the consolation of knowing right now that all three shows are in production, right? We do tend to think that matters a great deal.

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD?

