Chicago Fire season 10 premiere spoilers: Is a time jump coming?







Given the way that the season 9 finale ended, doesn’t it make sense for the Chicago Fire season 10 premiere to pick up immediately? We need to see what happens following that crazy, underwater cliffhanger … right?

Luckily, it does seem as though the NBC show’s producers are more than acutely aware of this very thing. According to a new report from TVLine, the show is planning to pick up where they left off without that much of a time jump. Of course, we don’t imagine that they will stay in the past forever — producers do like to keep One Chicago relatively close to real-time so at some point, we imagine that a big leap forward will happen.

The challenge with doing a show like this is if you do a time jump, you have to make sure that viewers aren’t missing out on a whole lot. That could be difficult here given the hopes for a Casey – Brett relationship. We don’t think anyone wants to miss out on some of the earlier days of this, but it’s possible. At the very least, it’s something well worth thinking about.

We know that Chicago Fire is going to be returning with new episodes this fall and in general, we expect the next season to feel like most of the ones before the pandemic. That means there will likely be more crossovers, and hopefully also opportunities for some great action set-pieces. (We know that Fire in particular tried to keep things as consistent as possible during the pandemic; they did a better job of that than the majority of other shows out there.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Chicago Fire season 10 premiere?

How long do you think we’ll stay in the past before a time jump happens? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

