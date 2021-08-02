Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 4 spoilers: ‘Don’t Sleep’ details







Just in case you weren’t nervous enough already about Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 4, know this: The title is “Don’t Sleep.” Doesn’t that feel like something terrible could happen in the dead of night? Maybe that’s possible, or maybe that’s more of a feeling based off of what we just saw on the most-recent episode of the series.

If you are curious to get some more context on what we could end up seeing, we suggest that you check out the following synopsis: “All bets are off when a police raid clears out Raq’s competition. Promises are broken, secrets are revealed, and revenge is swift.”

If you watched our review yet for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 3? If not, be sure to check that out below!

If you watched episode 3 (and odds are, you did if you’re reading this), you know a thing or two already about what went down. In the closing minutes of that episode, we saw Malcolm Howard take down some of Unique’s crew, following a tip set up from Raq. Unique himself is going to want all sorts of revenge, and this is where Kanan or others could be in jeopardy.

Here’s the big question we wonder, though: Will Raq even send out a warning to her son about it? If he doesn’t know that anything else is up, he could put himself in harm’s way without even thinking all that much about it.

