Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 4 preview: Does Unique fight back?

Based on how episode 2 ended, though, the fair expectation that we’ve got at present is simply this: Chaos is coming around the corner. How can it not based on the arrests Malcolm Howard just made? He’s followed Raq’s advice but in doing so, he’s probably angered Unique. We’ve seen Howard do his best to navigate both sides of the Jamaica, Queens drug game for a little while and it’s only going to get more difficult from here.

The danger that Raq runs into now is this: Who else is going to die as a result of her actions? How much danger could someone like Symphony be in? We know that this is CLEARLY a world where people die, and it goes without saying that at least one of the love interests we’ve seen is probably going to be taken out by the end of the road here.

Meanwhile, we expect that Kanan is going to get more and more immersed in the drug game, largely because there’s no real reason for him not to be now that he’s made his first sale. He liked how it made him feel, which is good for him but quite possibly dangerous for everyone else.

