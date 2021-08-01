The Chi season 4 finale: Was that really the series finale?







Following this weekend’s The Chi season 4 finale, it makes a good bit of sense of you have some major questions. One of the biggest ones we have was whether it was written to be a possible series finale, just in case.

We’ve already gauged a number of reactions to the finale online and one of the prevailing themes seems to be disappointment — there were a lot of people who wanted something more, whether it be a dramatic cliffhanger or at least a moment that left jaws on the floor. Maybe there wasn’t one on the level people wanted; instead, we had an element of peace throughout much of the finale, almost as though the writers didn’t want to leave the story in a way where fans were tortured for the next several months.

Do we feel like some of the decision-making going into the finale had to do with the uncertain future? That feels inevitable. We do think another part of it was just the show trying to look out for some of its characters. Think about everyone who has died over the past few seasons, and also what characters like Kiesha have gone through. We think that there was a decision made here to not throw any additional trauma at these characters too quickly. Give them an opportunity to breathe a little bit, and then also try to figure out their future down the road.

Is there still enough left over for there to be another season? Sure. We do think there are still unanswered questions; even if there wasn’t, the South Side is as much a character of The Chi as any individual person. There were always going to be opportunities to tell more stories, and it comes down mostly to whether or not Showtime wants them.

What did you think about the events of The Chi season 4 finale?

Did it feel like a series finale to anyone else?

