The Chi season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime? The latest







Following the finale airing tonight on Showtime, can you expect The Chi season 5 to happen? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled? In this piece, we’re of course going to do our part to break that down.

So where do we begin here? With facts, of course! It’s really the only thing that makes a certain degree of sense. At the time of this writing there is no confirmation about the show being renewed, even if we want to remain hopeful that it will happen.

Unfortunately, it can be rather tough sometimes to gauge the long-term future of a show like The Chi, and there are a number of different reasons for it. For starters, we’re talking here about a show that generates most of its viewership from streaming and DVR / On-Demand viewings. We could sit here and talk at length about its live numbers but in the end, those ratings don’t really matter with premium cable. What matters most to Showtime is that a show brings them attention and/or subscribers, and we’re pretty confident that The Chi is able to actually deliver both on different levels. Showtime benefits from having a stable audience here, and we’re also hoping that they will be able to continue to tell interesting, emotional stories here that they can’t with some of their other scripted entities.

While there is no specific timetable on when The Chi would be renewed for a season 5, we feel like news will come out at some point over the next couple of months. There’s really no need to rush things, but they should want to figure this out in plenty of time for season 5 to premiere at some point next summer. Having a show like this around once a year is important for continuity’s sake.

