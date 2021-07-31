The Bachelorette episode 9 spoilers: Justin and Katie’s hometown date







The Bachelorette episode 9 on ABC tonight is all about hometown dates, but there is going to be one part of this one that is a little unexpected. To be specific, we’re talking here about Justin’s parents not being able to be there.

In the sneak peek below, you can see a conversation between Justin and his mother, one where she questions whether or not it’s possible for her son to get to know someone in a short period of time. Later when he’s talking to Katie Thurston you can see her disappointment that his parents aren’t there, and it makes her question whether or not he is really ready for an engagement or marriage at the end of this.

Because this preview is rather short and there isn’t a lot of context to anything, we do still have a lot of questions as to what’s going on here. For starters, it doesn’t feel fair to judge anything in regards to why Justin’s parents are not present. It’s possible they did not want to travel during a global health crisis (understandable); or, they may just not be interested in being on-camera (also understandable). Either way, it seems like Justin wanted them there and it’s not something he has any control over. We hope that Katie doesn’t hold it against him.

To us, the biggest obstacle Justin has is that he doesn’t feel as close to Katie as the remaining guys — he’s had great moments with her, but he’s never felt like the frontrunner in the way that either Blake or Greg have.

Do you think Justin and Katie Thuston have any chance on The Bachelorette this week?

Do you think Justin will be ready? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/JVv6Iefl1f — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 31, 2021

