The Bachelorette episode 9 spoilers: Is one of Katie’s guys leaving?







On this past episode of The Bachelorette, we saw one of Katie Thurston’s guys in Michael step away from the competition. That was surprising, but is something more shocking right around the corner? Are we going to say farewell to another one of her men? It’s absolutely something to be concerned about as we get closer to episode 9 airing on Monday night.

At this point in the season, no doubt things are serious. The presence of family takes this from a lighthearted reality show into something that defines and impacts your life. If you’re Katie, you want to be able to make a good impression on these people; if you are one of the guys, you want to show your loved ones that this “process” can work.

Well, it seems like for one guy, things may start careening off of a metaphorical cliff. For more on that, check out the full The Bachelorette episode 9 synopsis below:

After an unexpected and heartbreaking departure before “hometowns,” Katie is nervous but excited to continue the journey with her three remaining men in New Mexico. With stakes at an all-time high and the pressure of meeting loved ones, she tries to balance falling in love with fairness – but keeping her emotions held close leads to a tense fallout with one of the guys. Can Katie patch things up enough to convince him (and herself) to stay, or is she ready to quit her journey for good? An all-new episode of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Who is this “tense fallout” with? The promos make you believe that it could be Greg, but we tend to think that promos can be misleading for this show. What we do at least know is that there’s been more insecurity in this relationship than with Katie’s other two men in Justin and Blake. (No offense to Justin, but we’re surprised that he’s made it this far in the season.)

What do you think is going to happen with Katie and the guys moving into The Bachelorette episode 9?

