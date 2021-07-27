The Bachelorette: Was Connor B. – audience member kiss staged?







Last night’s The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All was about as cheesy as you would’ve expected — and basically the same as every other one we’ve seen over the years.

Yet, the predictability of the show isn’t stopping one of the most fascinating investigations of the season: Was the woman who came out the stands to kiss Connor B. a plant by production? The easy answer here is “yes,” especially since she somehow had a microphone on her after the fact.

We don’t want to present any conspiracy theories without evidence, so here we go! The sleuths over at Bachelornation.Scoop were able to actually find a casting call for someone who would be willing to appear on The Men Tell All and “test” whether or not Connor was a good kisser — something that he supposedly failed at during Katie Thurston’s season. (See it via Instagram below.) The fact that there’s a descriptive listing for this is hysterical, but it also makes some sense. There is no way that production would’ve been okay with a random person coming down from the audience and kissing a contestant — it’s an element outside of their control! (The health crisis is another factor entirely, though we imagine that every person in attendance last night was properly tested.)

Here are two other parts of this story that add to the comedy.

Connor’s response to the listing – He actually responded to the aforementioned Instagram saying “i mean i didn’t mind” — it would actually be pretty funny if this random person ends up becoming an important part of his life.

The mystery woman’s reality TV connection – The internet has identified the person in question as a musician named Tara Kelly — and she just so happens to be close friends with current Big Brother contestant Kyland Young! There’s a separate post about their relationship below if you want to see what she wrote at the time that this season started on CBS.

Related – Preview the hometown dates coming on The Bachelorette

Do you mind that the whole Bachelorette kiss was a total setup?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bachelornation.Scoop (@bachelornation.scoop)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Kelly (@tarakellymusic)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







