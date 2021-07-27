The Bachelorette episode 9 spoilers: Katie Thurston hometown dates







Following what we saw on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All, next week’s episode finally brings us some of the hometown dates!

Will they be a little different than what we’ve seen in the past? Inherently, the answer to that question has to be yes! Remember for a moment that there are only three contestants left on the season and because of that, there are less dates … but also more pressure. You have to hope that one of these three is actually going to end up working out! Justin, Greg, and Blake all bring different things to the table.

So we’re sure that there are going to be some wonderful, super-romantic moments over the course of the next episode … but also still drama. This is a show, after all, where there tends to be that left and right! That’s not changing.

In the video teaser at the end of tonight’s episode, every single one of the remaining guys had a romantic moment — and Katie also made it clear that she didn’t want to say “I love you” until the very end. For Blake, he needs to figure out if he’s fully in love with Katie. Meanwhile, there’s some sort of confrontation involving Greg — he’s been the favorite from the very start of the season, but will that last? Whatever happens in these final episodes causes Katie to want to leave — at least for a brief period of time.

