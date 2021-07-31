NCIS season 19: The need for more McGee – Delilah stories







To date, most of the NCIS team has been incredibly tight-lipped in regards to season 19, and we more than understand why. With all of the questions surrounding Mark Harmon’s status, we don’t think anyone wants to say anything out of turn. Technically, no one at CBS or the show has even confirmed that he will only be appearing in a handful of episodes next season, though that does seem to be the case.

For the sake of this piece, though, we want to pivot things slightly and into the direction of another important character. Think along the lines of one Timothy McGee. Will we get some more spotlights on him and, in particular, his relationship with Delilah?

We’ll kick things off here by saying that Delilah is one of our favorite NCIS recurring characters. Margo Harshman and Sean Murray have great chemistry with each other, and there’s also just something so fun about seeing them work together. Take, for example, that episode “Sunburn” last season where they were on vacation.

Season 18 was a particularly dark season — there’s no way around that. We saw the deaths of Breena Palmer and Emily Fornell, Jack Sloane left the team, and them Ellie Bishop departed in the finale. After all of the sadness, NCIS could use a little more lighthearted fare. This is where someone like Delilah could effectively enter the picture. A couple of episodes about her and Tim could work to effectively reset things, and give the show a much-needed opportunity to breathe and shift the tone around a little.

Also, the two are great in episodes that are mystery-focused. We like it when NCIS becomes a little more of a classic whodunnit? whenever possible!

What do you want to see for McGee and Delilah on NCIS season 19?

