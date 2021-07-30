NCIS alum Emily Wickersham announces pregnancy on Instagram







A few months after leaving NCIS, Emily Wickersham is embarking on another exciting chapter of her life: Motherhood!

In a new post on Instagram, the actress (who played Ellie Bishop for many years on the crime procedural) confirmed that she is pregnant with a photo of herself by a pool, one taken by her own mother. This will be Wickersham’s first child.

The past year has proven to be an exciting time when it comes to NCIS stars welcoming new additions to their families — after all, Wilmer Valderrama recently became a father for the first time! Emily may be away from the show now, but she’ll always have a place in the hearts of longtime fans; we will, after all, be rooting for a happy ending for Bishop and Torres — even if it takes a really long time for it to ultimately happen. (Her exit was certainly out of the blue, no?)

Wickersham has yet to sign on to another project since leaving the show, but we’re sure that there will be some great stuff ahead in her future. For now, we congratulate her on her pregnancy and hope that there are many exciting milestones ahead for her over the next few months!

As for NCIS itself, production is already underway on season 19, which is going to be premiering when we get around to late September. For some more news about that, be sure to follow the link here.

