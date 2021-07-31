Stargirl season 2 spoilers: How Jay Garrick crossover sets stage for more







We know that Stargirl is set within the greater Arrowverse, even if there haven’t been too many major crossovers as of late. Ultimately, there are a few different reasons for that. Season 1, after all, originally aired first and foremost on DC Universe — we really get the sense that producers were trying to establish it as its own thing.

Now, meanwhile, the door is open to more possibilities, but even still we get the feeling that they don’t want to overwhelm Blue Valley with a bunch of other characters just yet. What they are doing instead is bringing John Wesley Shipp on board as an Earth-2 version of Jay Garrick, one who is a part of the Justice Society of America. This is a way to better establish Jay as a part of this world, but also to open the door for other great stuff down the road — maybe via a potential season 3! (Remember, Stargirl has not been renewed as of yet.)

Speaking (via TVLine), here is some of what executive producer Geoff Johns had to say about the possibilities to come:

“[The Jay appearance] opens up the door to opportunities for us to eventually interact with those [Arrowverse] characters, and that was important … And when we eventually do do [another crossover], we’ll do it in a hopefully special, Stargirl way.”

The one question we have is just who could appear down the road, given that there are so many Arrowverse shows going by the wayside these days. Arrow / Black Lightning are already done, and we’re about to see Supergirl shut down at the end of season 6. The Flash is technically still on, but we’re not sure how much it has left in the tank! To us, Superman & Lois is the most organic crossover just because the two shows look similar cinematically and we can see them working in each other’s universe — at least depending on the story.

