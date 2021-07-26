Stargirl season 2 premiere spoilers: How Courtney moves forward







Are you prepared for the Stargirl season 2 premiere to come on The CW? The superhero show is back on August 10, and the first episode will be bringing you quite a bit of content — and an update on where things stand following the season 1 finale.

If you’ve seen some of the trailers that are out there already for the new season, then you know that Courtney Whitmore is having a hard time adjusting after taking out the ISA at the end of last season. She wants to keep being Stargirl, but she’s forgetting along the way that she needs to keep being herself. That is where Pat and the rest of her family comes in … but can things remain peaceful in Blue Valley forever?

Below, we’ve got the full Stargirl season 2 premiere synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

SCHOOL’S OUT – With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave’s death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area. Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone and Meg DeLacy also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#201). Original airdate 8/10/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We have a feeling that the premiere will serve as a great way to set the stage for what lies ahead — we don’t think the show is going to be rushing to deliver all sorts of content right away! It’s going to take a little bit of time to properly introduce Eclipso and The Shade, the two most prominent villains at the heart of this season.

