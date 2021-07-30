Power Book V: Influence: Is it still happening at Starz?







At the moment, we’re feeling rather blessed with the amount of Power–related content at Starz. With that being said, there are still question marks.

Take, for example, the status of one Power Book V: Influence. Is this show still happening at the network? It’s been months since any news came out about it and, originally, it was meant to be the fourth chapter in the universe before Power Book IV: Force got bumped up. The Tommy spin-off already has a 2022 launch date; meanwhile, we have yet to even hear when Influence is going to start production.

Here’s the good news — it does still seem as though the Larenz Tate-led Influence is still happening. Starz and the producers are clearly just taking their time. A recent Entertainment Weekly report notes that the series is currently in preproduction, and we actually have a feeling that Power Book II: Ghost season 2 could be used to better set it up. We’ve already heard that Rashad Tate’s police-officer brother is going to have a larger role to play on Book II, and we’ve already seen Rashad himself appear on the show in the past.

Are there some other spin-offs that could happen even beyond Influence? The EW cover story with franchise creator Courtney Kemp suggests that it’s possible — there’s a possibility of a Joe Proctor prequel or even some one-off movies, but nothing is confirmed there as of yet.

Our hope at this point is that Influence could start production by early next year at the latest; if that happens, maybe we could see it in 2022. At this point, it’s far too early to tell.

Are you still excited to see Power Book V: Influence on Starz?

