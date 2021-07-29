Yellowstone season 4: While you wait, go inside the real Dutton Ranch







We know that the wait for Yellowstone season 4 is a long one, so why not enjoy some content while you wait for the fall?

If you look below, you can get a better look at the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana — a place that is going to be more essential than ever for the upcoming season. Due to the global health crisis the cast and crew were more isolated than ever for season 4 production, and they spent the vast majority of their time filming separated from much of the rest of the world up there. Montana is a fantastic place to shoot a show — you have beautiful scenery, isolation, and also a sense of authenticity that you can’t find anywhere else.

For those who do not know the Chief Joseph Ranch is an actual working ranch, meaning that there are people out there who can visit it and see some of the locations that you get to check out on the show all the time. The production of Yellowstone also utilizes a lot of real locations, and that includes the family lodge. A lot of shows like this would just build a replica soundstage and call it a day but here, there is actually a priority on using the real place. A lot of the decorations there are even kept up year-round and used by the family.

Yellowstone is supposed to be a show that transports you to a totally different world and in watching a video like this, you get more evidence than ever of how they do that. This is a show that wants to look and feel different than any other, and we’re ready to be back at the ranch in a matter of a few months. (Most unconfirmed indications suggest that season 4 will air in November.)

How much do you think the ranch itself will be important on Yellowstone season 4?

