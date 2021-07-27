Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Is work being done already?







We’re only a couple of episodes into season 1, but is work being done on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2? Signs do point in that direction!

For a little more proof of this very thing, check out the Instagram post below from none other than executive producer 50 Cent.

So why would work be done so early on the second season? The simple answer is that Starz is truly looking at turning this franchise into a legitimate year-round event. Think about it like this: We have Raising Kanan on right now, Power Book II: Ghost in the fall, and then Power Book IV: Force in early 2022. If Raising Kanan starts work on season 2 now, that could allow it to be ready with more episodes in the spring/early summer of next year. Following that, maybe Starz finally gets the long-awaited Power Book V: Influence going. We haven’t heard anything on that show in a long time so at this point, we just hope it’s still happening.

Two episodes in, we can say without a doubt that Raising Kanan is one of the best shows of the summer. It’s managed to capture so much intensity and character development within just two episodes — it’s managed to be action-packed, dramatic, and also maintain an element of dark humor. It’s achieved something that is not altogether easy to in television these days.

