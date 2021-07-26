Doctor Who season 13 spoilers: Game of Thrones alum on board!







Doctor Who season 13 just got another fantastic dose of genre credibility — after all, Jacob Anderson is on board!

During the show’s virtual Comic-Con panel this weekend, it was announced that the Game of Thrones alum (you know him best as Grey Worm through multiple seasons of the show) will have an important role to play on the upcoming season of the BBC hit premiering this fall. Unfortunately, there is not a whole lot of other information out there save for the name of his character: Vinder. We’ll have to wait and see just what he brings to the table but no matter what it is, we’re curious if he will either assist or be an adversary to Jodie Whittaker’s The Doctor. When you think about it, either one of these scenarios is feasible in its own way.

There are fewer Doctor Who episodes than usual for season 13, so the goal with that in mind is likely to present a fast-paced, engaging experience where we get to know a good bit about some of these new people in a fairly short period of time. Remember that the most prominent new addition of this season is John Bishop, who is playing a character we (for now) know only by the name of Dan. We’re very-much intrigued to understand him better!

As exciting as all of the recent news about the show is, we know that there is still this specter of news revolving around the future of Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor beyond this season. We still don’t have a firm answer to that! We wouldn’t be surprised if she is done with the role in 2022, but for now, it’s clear that the producers want us by and large focused on the journey directly ahead.

What do you want to see from Jacob Anderson on Doctor Who season 13?

