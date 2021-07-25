Doctor Who season 13 teaser features John Bishop’s Dan, new adventure







Leading up to its big premiere this fall the BBC has unveiled a new Doctor Who season 13 teaser — and rest assured, this one looks like a thrill!

As you can see below, there is all sorts of fantastic stuff that the Jodie Whittaker series is bringing to the table, whether it be new locations, a fantastic sense of imagination, and of course a new face! John Bishop’s casting as new Companion Dan was revealed at the end of the most-recent special, and he will help to fill the void left by Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh. Mandip Gill is sticking around for at least one more season as Yaz, and we know that there are questions still about Whittaker’s long-term future following the conclusion of this season. That’s all stuff to get to a little later down the road.

Because of the global health crisis, Doctor Who season 13 is poised to be the shortest one in recent memory. Nonetheless, we are simply pleased to have it at all! When you consider all that is going on in the world, we are frankly overjoyed to even have new episodes coming down the road.

For these episodes, we don’t think that there needs to be some overarching goal … even if we do have questions after all of the Timeless Child reveals. Our hope is simply that the show continues to delight and give us a sense of fantastic escapism — with all that we have gone through since the start of the pandemic, our desires for entertainment have in some ways simplified.

Remember that this Doctor Who teaser is simply that; there should be a longer trailer made available prior to the show’s big return.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Doctor Who right now!

What do you think about this new Doctor Who season 13 teaser?

Does this make you all the more excited for what lies ahead? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







