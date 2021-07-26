Yellowstone season 4 update: Is a season 5 renewal actually confirmed?







We’re all still waiting for a Yellowstone season 4 premiere date, but for the sake of this article, let’s take a look beyond that! In particular, let’s analyze some reports that are out there suggesting that the Paramount Network show has been renewed for a season 5.

Do we understand why people think that this is the case? Absolutely, especially when you consider the source of the news. In the end, though, there’s a clear difference between a belief and something actually being confirmed.

Much of the talk about Yellowstone being renewed is coming from a Virtual Happy Hour interview with Cole Hauser, one where he said earlier this year that show executive producer Taylor Sheridan was already working on season 5. The timing there makes sense, given that writers tend to get scripts ready many months prior to filming kicking off.

Yet, technically there is no season 5 renewal yet. Paramount hasn’t announced what the future of the show will be as of yet, though we do firmly think that more episodes will be ordered eventually. So long as Kevin Costner and Sheridan are interested in continuing, the same can be said for the network. This is basic cable’s most-popular scripted show these days and it feels like there’s a lot of story left to tell. We just tend to not count our metaphorical chickens before they hatch, so really we shouldn’t be doing that in this case, either.

There’s at least a solid chance renewal news will be announced by the end of summer — after all, season 5 would need to start production before too long if it wants to meet its typical filming timeline.

Do you want to see a Yellowstone season 5 renewal happen in the near future?

