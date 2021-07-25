





Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? If you’re eager to score an answer to this, we’re happy to help — along with of course, everything else we know about the season as of late.

The great news is that we know new episodes are coming this year and there could be plenty of them — the first three seasons each had ten episodes and we haven’t heard anything about season 4 being different. Production’s also been wrapped for some time, which is enough to make us think that these episodes are either locked or close to it and we’re just waiting for them to premiere.

Unfortunately, the folks at Paramount aren’t in any hurry. There is no new episode tonight, and there won’t be one until the fall (most likely November). We anticipate an official premiere to date to be released over the coming months, and the same goes for the trailer.

What we can tell you about season 4 right now is that it will pick up in the aftermath of the shocking season 3 finale; you will learn what happened to John Dutton and his kids Beth and Kayce. Meanwhile, the battles over the ranch/the land will be continuing. Jacki Weaver is going to have a huge role as the head of Market Equities, who the Duttons fought for a good chunk of season 3 already. Meanwhile, you will also see Jamie’s father take on a prominent role. There are also going to be new faces this season including an environmental activist.

There is no indication as of now that Yellowstone season 4 will be the final one — at least this is not something to worry about at present.

