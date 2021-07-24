Yellowstone season 4: A streaming debate, premiere date talk







We know that Yellowstone season 4 is on the way — filming’s been done for a long time now! The episodes themselves are probably edited and, at least for the most part, put together.

So what are we waiting for? We know that the delay in the premiere date was a decision by the Paramount Network, and we still think a part of it is tied to them wanting to avoid the Olympics this summer and some of the other erratic scheduling stuff. They also want to take the time to grow the show’s audience during the hiatus — hence, why they’ve aired so many marathons. There are also some episodes streaming over at Peacock.

For some discussion on the Yellowstone season 3 finale right now, remember to watch what we’ve got for you below! Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

One of the most confusing things about Yellowstone is that it doesn’t stream over on the Paramount+ streaming service, and we do wonder if that’s going to change over time. The Peacock arrangement predates the existence of Paramount+ in its current form, and it’s hard to know if the Kevin Costner drama will ever make the move over.

What we do find ourselves wondering, though, is this: Would Yellowstone get more viewers, and in turn boost its season 4 ratings further, if it was on Paramount+ now? We have to wonder, especially since the upcoming prequel is going to be exclusive to that service. We’ll have to see how this arrangement works over the coming years. (For the record, we’ve heard some people speculate that the streaming arrangement may have to do with the reason why season 4 was delayed; we don’t see any evidence that this is the case.)

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

Are you bummed that we have to wait a while still until the show premieres? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







