Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: Prepare for a lot more of Jamie’s father







Just in case you were wondering how much Yellowstone season 4 was going to be diving into the world of Jamie’s father, here’s your answer.

Amidst all of the announcements that were made over the past few weeks, including a fall premiere date and some new additions to the show, there is one other little factoid that has been lost in the shuffle. According to Deadline, Will Patton will be a series regular this season in the role of Garrett Randle.

Does this promotion mean that Garrett is somehow responsible for the attacks on Beth, Kayce, and John Dutton? We know that this is one of the big theories that is out there, but we’re not going so far as to say that at the moment. However, this is the sort of thing that does make us suspicious. Even if he had nothing to do with the season 3 cliffhanger, this shows that he is going to have a tremendous influence on his biological son’s future, and it’s probably not in the most positive variety.

While we’re concerned over what Garrett is going to bring to the world of Yellowstone, it’s also exciting to have him on board. In general, we think that the world of this show is better when there are a wide array of possible adversaries out there. It keeps the family on their toes, and because the Duttons are so transfixed right now on Market Equities, someone like him could sneak in and cause a lot of chaos.

What do you want to see when it comes to Jamie’s father on Yellowstone season 4?

