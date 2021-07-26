Lucifer season 6 EP reportedly chooses Pokémon as next project







“Pokémon, I choose you!”

Are these the words that came out of Joe Henderson’s mouth? We’re left to wonder at the moment. According to a new report from Variety, the Lucifer co-showrunner, fresh off of the sixth and final season, is in early development on a live-action series at Netflix based on the pop-culture phenomenon. The idea here could be similar in some way to Detective Pikachu, which featured Ryan Reynolds voicing the fan-favorite character.

Would a full-fledged, live-action Pokémon series legitimately work? It’s a fun idea to think about, given that the original cartoon was so popular in the late nineties and early 2000’s. Yet, the struggle here is going to be bridging the gap between younger viewers enamored by the characters and video-game veterans who have been a part of this world for years on end. You need to bring something new to the table! Detective Pikachu is a good template to look at, mostly because it felt like that movie honored the property while also looked for universal appeal.

For those wanting the show to work for adult viewers, Henderson seems like a wise choice — he’s shown over the years with Lucifer that he has a great grasp on characters and how to broaden out a world. His scripts have been funny and meaningful when they need to be.

Note that there is still no guarantee that this project ever sees the light of day, as things are still in the early going. Nonetheless, this is an intriguing idea to think about, and it is definitely something we plan on keeping on our radar for quite some time moving forward.

Meanwhile, the final season of Lucifer will stream on Netflix in September. For more on that, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you think about Joe Henderson choosing to reportedly take on Pokémon ?

