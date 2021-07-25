Lucifer season 6 premiere date, first teaser unveiled by Netflix!







Here’s some news that we certainly did not expect to get today, but news that is nonetheless a thrill to have: The full Lucifer season 6 premiere date!

During today’s virtual Comic-Con presentation, it was revealed that the hit Tom Ellis series will return for its final batch of episodes on Friday, September 10. While we know that production has been over for a while, we were fearful that Netflix would withhold these episodes until early 2022 as a means to keep people eagerly awaiting the show as long as possible. Also, they probably recognize that this is one of their most-successful series. Consider this earlier-than-expected premiere date a gift.

There are a few different things that we have for you here that you can enjoy — take, for example, the premiere-date announcement teaser below! It’s mostly a highlight reel, but there’s enough here to make it a worthy appetizer. We also have a season 6 logline that paints a small picture as to what could be coming:

This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response? Join us as we say a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. Bring tissues.

We wouldn’t say there is one specific thing we want in the final season of Lucifer, other than of course more reminders of why we love the show. Think laughter, adventure, and drama.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lucifer season 6?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lucifer season 6?

