Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 4 promo: Is Pamela Johnson here?







As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 4 on TNT next week, know that we’re (finally!) going to have a chance to see Pamela Johnson in the flesh. That’s at least accordingly to the latest promo for it at the bottom of this article.

We’ve known for a little while that Pose actress Charlayne Woodard would eventually be coming on board as this character in the present, and she is essential to the overall mythology of the story. This is the woman who Smurf left her whole empire to at the end of last season, and she suddenly finds herself in a position of great power. While we need to see more of the flashbacks to understand more of why Smurf did what she did, we can go ahead and say to expect plenty of tension between her and the Cody Boys.

Have you watched our review yet for last night’s Animal Kingdom episode? Then be sure to check out what we have on that subject below! Once you check that out, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are new reviews posted there every week and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

The promo indicates that the guys are going to make their feelings about Pamela very clear to her face — they aren’t used to an outsider coming in and telling them what to do. There is going to be an abundance of friction for however long that she is around, and we just wonder what she’s going to do in order to protect herself.

Would we love to sit here and not think about the possibility of her getting murdered? Sure, but this is Animal Kingdom! We’ve seen this sort of thing happen before and more than likely, it will happen again.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now, including more insight on this episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







