Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Is Deran angry with J?







As we move forward towards Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 4 airing on TNT next week, it feels like we’re inching closer to something we’ve been waiting a long time to see: Conflict between the Cody Boys. Ever since Smurf’s death, it felt pretty inevitable that we were going to get to this point. They are all power players and with that, they all think they’ve got absolute control of every situation.

However, what we’re seeing here is a situation where they have no order and instead, are not tethered to any idea or plan. They also have no unified goal and with that, they’re going to take out some of their anger on each other.

To get a handful of specifics on where the story is going, check out the full Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 4 synopsis:

Deran follows up on Smurf’s will and loses patience with J calling the shots; Pope’s mental state is fragile; Craig is forced to deal with being a solo dad.

To call Pope’s mental state “fragile” still feels like you’re not doing it proper justice. Let’s instead try and examine where the character is right now — he feels like he’s the only one actually mourning his mother Smurf. Not only that, but he has no one to talk to. When the only person you’ve got to confide in is J (who has almost no emotions at all), you know that you’re in a really tough spot. Also, it’s bound to get worse before it ever gets better.

