Good Witch season 7 episode 10: Catherine Bell prepares for series finale







We may not want it to be here but unfortunately, it is — tonight marks the Good Witch finale airing on the Hallmark Channel. We wish there was a way to get a few more episodes, or at least some sort of movie to extend things further. Yet, it’s hard not to feel grateful that we’ve experienced so many iterations of this world for the past thirteen years — so many people have come and gone, but there are a couple of things that remain. First and foremost you have the central message; then, you also have Catherine Bell. She played Cassie with passion, fun, and humor for so many years.

It’s clearly that Catherine wants to send out Good Witch in as big of a way as possible. With that in mind, she notes in the Instagram post below that she will be doing an Instagram Live tomorrow following the finale — we have to imagine that this is where more questions will be answers. After all, there’s only so much that can be said in advance of the finale due to potential spoilers getting out!

Bell also notes in her post that there is currently a season 7 marathon happening on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, so if you want to catch up on past episodes if you’re behind, that is a great opportunity to do so.

One of the things we’re the most curious about entering the finale is simply this: How many chances are there going to be to call back or reference past seasons of the show? Because the cancellation news was so sudden, we’re not sure we’ll be getting a ton of nods to the past … even if we’d really love to see that happen.

Related – Why is there no other movie coming in the Good Witch world, at least for the time being?

What do you want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 7 episode 10?

How could the finale wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Bell (@therealcatherinebell)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







