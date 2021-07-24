Good Witch season 7 episode 10 (series finale): Could it lead to movies?







Tomorrow night on Hallmark Channel, it’s here — Good Witch season 7 episode 10, otherwise known as the series finale. You better believe that this is going to be emotional! It’d honestly be strange if it wasn’t, all things considered. We’re at the end of a long run here, one that includes even years of this show but also many years of movies before that.

So should we really expect the series finale to be the end? Given Hallmark Channel’s penchant for doing these movies, it’d make some sense of this question was rolling around in your head a little bit. Unfortunately, we can’t say that we have any good news as this given moment. The network has not suggested at all that any movies could be coming; instead, they’ve just commented that they would love to continue to work with the cast as a part of the Hallmark family. That could mean movies, but not necessarily something tied to Good Witch at all.

We think one of the greatest allies for determining the future of Good Witch is time — this isn’t something that needs to be rushed at all! Maybe in a year or so following the finale a great idea surfaces for another movie, or it’s something that the network really wants to do. We’re in this era now where revivals often happen, and with this show going, it’s not exactly like there are a flurry of original series properties that Hallmark has. The biggest two are When Calls the Heart and Chesapeake Shores, and we know already that there have been people pondering over the latter’s long-term future for a little while now.

For the time being, our suggestion entering the movie is to expect almost nothing, but then hope that there are a few surprises saved for some point down the road.

