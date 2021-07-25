Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 3?







Today in the Big Brother 23 house we had a chance to see the latest Power of Veto Competition — and it has to be one of the more amusing ones in a while.

Ultimately, the word of the day here is delusion. Brent (nominated alongside Britini) has been so snowed-over by a lot of the other houseguests that he legitimately doesn’t recognize how much danger he is in. He is the only person who can win Veto and effectively save himself for the week.

If you missed our report from earlier today, Whitney, Derek F., and Christian are all taking part in the Veto today — and none of them plan on using it if they win. However, Brent things that Whitney will save him since they are on the same team, and also thinks that Derek F. is going to use it since he won’t want another guy to leave. Technically, Brent’s right that Derek F. isn’t fond of so many guys going, but he’s also going to protect his team. That includes Britini.

So what actually happened at the competition today? Christian won! With that, he’s almost certainly not going to use the Veto. Nominations will more than likely stay the same. We’re sure that there will be some interesting back and forth as Brent tries to campaign, but he should even know that Christian won’t want to help him after all the times he’s thrown him under the bus during the game to Alyssa.

