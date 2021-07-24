Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 3 Veto players







Following tonight’s Big Brother 23 nominations, everyone is of course gearing up for today’s Veto Competition! Six people will be taking part, but in a lot of ways this is going to be a showdown of one person versus five.

Here’s what you missed last night: Tiffany won the wildcard competition but opted to not take the safety. Meanwhile, Head of Household Xavier opted to nominate Brent and Britini, with the former serving as his clear target. The goal is for Brent to be oblivious that the entire house wants him gone and for the most part, the players have been successful in that pursuit.

Do you want to watch our latest Big Brother 23 video update about the wildcard competition and nominations? If so, be sure to check that out below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! Once you do that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss other updates.

Here’s where things get a little bit tricky: The Veto. Brent may not know that everyone in the game wants him gone, but he’s also not completely oblivious that he could be evicted if he stays on the block. He’s going to do everything that he can to win the competition today, even after polling the house yesterday to try to ensure that a) he’s safe and b) Britini is actually the target this week. (She’s not, but this is all a part of the ruse.

So who’s joining Britini, Xavier, and Brent in the Veto? Based on what we’re seeing right now, Whitney, Derek F., and Christian are all taking part. Maybe a week and a half ago we would’ve been worried about Whitney saving him if he wins but not, that’s not happening. These three are all likely to keep nominees the same — Derek F. could use it on Britini, but it would probably mean Azah would go up.

Related – Be sure to check out some other news when it comes to Big Brother right now!

What do you want to see happen during the Veto in the Big Brother 23 house today?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, why not go ahead and stick around for other coverage? (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







