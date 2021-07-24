Dancing with the Stars season 30: Should you expect Olympians in cast?







Today marks the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, so why not talk about the Games alongside Dancing with the Stars?

If there is one thing that we have found to be very-much synonymous over the years with the ballroom competition, it is athletes taking part in them straight out of the games. There are a number of reasons why this happens, starting with the fact that their name recognition is never higher. Dancing with the Stars recognizes that they will bring fans and viewers over, and they are always one to catch on to current trends. They’re also good dancers more often than not — they’re athletic, for starters, and they know the meaning of hard work and commitment. For all parties involved, this is a collaboration that just makes sense — most Olympic athletes recognize that this is a chance to extend their time in the spotlight, which can often be short-lived.

Have you watched our review of the Dancing with the Stars 29 finale? If not, be sure to check that out and SUBSCRIBE to Matt and Jess for some other coverage.

Now, we have to ask the following: How much do you lean into the Olympics if you are Dancing with the Stars? We think you want to represent it, but you also need to balance out the cast with other personalities! From our vantage point, two athletes makes the most sense — get two gold medal recipients, if you can, and you can create a narrative out of a friendly rivalry between the two. You can also get athletes from very different sports, whether it be soccer, track and field, swimming, or gymnastics.

If there’s one drawback for an Olympian going straight from the Games to Dancing with the Stars, it is recovery time. Basically, you have to go straight from Tokyo into a dance studio to train almost right away. We can understand why some people may not want to do that.

Be prepared for the season 30 cast reveal in early September; for more on the return of Carrie Ann Inaba to the show, be sure to follow the link here.

Which Olympians do you want in the Dancing with the Stars season 30 cast?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stay at the site for other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







