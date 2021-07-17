Dancing with the Stars season 30: Carrie Ann Inaba confirms return







Just in case you were concerned that Carrie Ann Inaba would be leaving Dancing with the Stars, don’t be.

In a recent video on her Instagram (see below), the longtime judge made it clear that she would be back for the upcoming 30th season of the ballroom hit. While it was announced previously that the judging panel would be returning, there were questions about Inaba’s status following her leave of absence from The Talk. Would that lead into her not being back on Dancing with the Stars this coming season? As it turns out, no.

We imagine that one of the things about doing Dancing with the Stars for Inaba is how consistently fun it is, by and large. While every now and then you do have a moment that is shockingly intense, we think in general post people choose to do the competition in order to have a good time. It’s escapism from a lot of the real world and every now and then, there’s a performance that comes along that moves Carrie Ann to tears.

ABC already announced that the Dancing with the Stars premiere is coming in September — odds are, we’ll learn around the start of that month who will be entering the ballroom this time around. There will likely be an Olympian or two from this summer, plus a couple of reality stars thrown in there for good measure.

