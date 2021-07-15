Grey’s Anatomy season 18, The Rookie season 4 premiere dates revealed







Want to know the official Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere date at ABC? What about what’s going on with The Rookie season 4?

Today, the network announced the bulk of their premiere dates, which includes some other shows including The Good Doctor, Dancing with the Stars, and more. There aren’t too many huge surprises among the dates released; it seems like in general, the network is eager to get back to a traditional TV schedule.

Take a look below for all of the details — meanwhile, remember that all times mentioned are Eastern.

Monday, September 20 8:00 – Dancing with the Stars Wednesday, September 22 8:00 – The Goldbergs 8:30 – The Wonder Years (new series) 9:00 – The Conners 9:30 – Home Economics (new time) 10:00 – A Million Little Things Sunday, September 26 8:00 – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (new time) 9:00 – Supermarket Sweep (new time) 10:00 – The Rookie Monday, September 27 10:00 – The Good Doctor Thursday, September 30 8:00 – Station 19 9:00 – Grey’s Anatomy 10:00 – Big Sky (new time) Sunday, October 3 7:00 – America’s Funniest Home Videos Friday, October 8 8:00 – Shark Tank 9:00 – 20/20 Tuesday, October 19 8:00 – The Bachelorette 10:00 – Queens (new series) We suppose that the only thing in here that is somewhat a surprise is seeing The Bachelorette premiere so late but even with that, this could be ABC giving everyone a brief break following the new season of Bachelor in Paradise. They also likely realize that this will help them transition quickly from this season of the show to the next Bachelor, which should be starting in January. We’ve yet to hear about who that lead will be, but it feels like Michael or Andrew S from this current season starring Katie Thurston could be contenders. Related – Get more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 18, plus some of these other shows? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

