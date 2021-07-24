The Chi season 4 episode 9 video: Can Douda find redemption?







As you prepare for The Chi season 4 episode 9 on Showtime this weekend, there are some things you have to wonder. Take this, for example: What’s going to be next for Douda? will his near-death experience really cause him to look at things from a different perspective?

Based on what happened earlier this season, we’re led to believe that this is the case — and you can also get a sense of what he wants courtesy of the sneak peek below. In this, he does his best to present an argument that he’s different now, and that he has things to offer life beyond just his more ambitious of pursuits. He also wants to be involved in Jake’s life and serve as a sort of father figure to him.

With everyone around Douda, a lot of the questions that they may be wondering right now are ones pertaining to trust. Is this guy really someone who can be believed, especially after all that he’s done? We would understand fully if there are questions around him; it’s almost unfathomable to think that there wouldn’t be. People can change, and there’s a case to be made for always giving someone that opportunity. However, at the same time there has to be a limit to how much leeway you are willing to give someone. It’s a delicate balancing act and finding a solution is never that easy.

No matter what this characters wants or what is given to him, we feel like there’s going to be resolution coming fairly soon. Just remember that we’re not that far away from the end of the season, as there’s just one episode to come after this one. The story is going to move quickly, and it doesn’t matter what character we are even talking about at this point.

