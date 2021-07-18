The Chi season 4 episode 9 preview: The last before finale







Want to get a few early details in regards to The Chi season 4 episode 9? Let’s start with where the episode is in the overall order! “Southside With You” is the last installment before the end of season 4, which we’re really hoping is also not the end of the series at larger.

It goes without saying, but doesn’t it feel clear to everyone that there are a lot more stories worth telling in this world? It feels like it could evolve endlessly and go on for several years on end, but it’s up ultimately to what Showtime and also the producers/writers behind the scenes want. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more on that.

Unfortunately, the network isn’t sharing too much about this episode in advance other than the title — there’s a romantic undertone here, and it’s also a reference to a feature film about the early days of Barack and Michelle Obama’s relationship. Given that the South Side is the primary location for this show, it’s impossible for this title to make anything but perfect sense.

Hopefully, the preview that airs following episode 8 this weekend will give us a little more in the way of insight. Whatever happens here is sure to carry into the finale — sometimes, shows tend to use the penultimate episode to deliver their biggest moment!

