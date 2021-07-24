





Tonight’s Charmed season 3 finale was a powerful exploration into Macy’s character — but did it actually end with her death? As you would imagine, there is a lot to talk through within this article.

Let’s start things off here with the unfortunate truth that alas, Macy is gone. There does not appear to be a way to bring the character back at this point, and the writers clearly knew in advance that Madeleine Mantock would be departing the show. They gave the character a proper send-off she deserved, one that showcased what her life could’ve been like had she survived — including a wedding to Harry! There was romance, tragedy, and so much more wrapped into this. We also imagine frustration for our other heroines, who were left to sit there and realize that there was nothing that they could do in order to save her life.

The good news is that the Whispering Evil seems to be gone — the bad news is basically everything else. That final goodbye for Harry and Macy? Heart-shattering and one of the most emotional moments of the entire series so far.

If there is a cliffhanger that still exists after all of this, it’s the simple fact that there seems to be another Charmed One still out there! We imagine that the start of season 4 will be all about trying to figure out where this person is, let alone what they could bring to the world of this season.

We’ll at least say this: As hard as it is to see a main character go, this is so much more preferable than an exit that comes seemingly out of left field. Take, for example, some of what has happened on NCIS over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the future of Charmed

What do you think about how Macy was killed off during the Charmed season 3 finale?

Be sure to share your immediate reactions now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







