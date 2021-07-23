Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Where is J’s head at?







Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 is coming to TNT this Sunday and to the surprise of no one, things are going to get messy. How could they not be?

If you look above, you can see a new look at Finn Cole as J in the forefront from this weekend’s episode, and there is probably a good bit on his mind at the moment. He’s still coming to terms with the new version of the empire — he’s using Frankie as a fence, trying to run things behind the scenes, and also figure out what life without Smurf truly looks like.

So where could the metaphorical rubber meet the road when it comes to J? A lot of it has to do with the control that he’s trying to have on the empire. You have to imagine that the rest of his family will make their voices heard if he comes across as untrustworthy — not only that, but he’s also still keeping secrets from them! Pope could take that worse than anyone, mostly because the two have had a flimsy alliance for a little while.

By the end of the episode this weekend, we imagine MORE problems are going to be coming J’s way. Why wouldn’t they? Pamela Johnson is still out there, and she could be one of the people who applies the pressure onto the Cody Boys. After all, it’s clear already that she is going to try and boot them from the family home.

