Animal Kingdom season 5 spoilers: Is Emily Deschanel returning?







As we dive deeper into Animal Kingdom season 5 on TNT, there is a big question to wonder: Is Emily Deschanel returning? Are we going to see more of Angela down the road?

For the time being, there is a certain degree of ambiguity on the subject. The character was mentioned in both of the first two episodes and to date, none of the Cody Boys seem to have any idea where she is. Her probation officer is hunting for her and you have to imagine that eventually, things could come to a head — it’s either that or Angela is totally in the wind and the recent lines were just the show’s way of quietly writing her out.

If you want to get showrunner Daniele Nathanson to give a further answer on Deschanel’s future, you’re going to be waiting for a while. Speaking per TVLine, she neither confirmed nor denied that the Bones actress will be appearing on-screen anytime soon; yet, she made it clear that Angela still has a role to play in the story:

“Her presence still looms large, and especially early on, it’s felt by Pope.”

This makes some degree of sense, as Pope and Angela became romantically intertwined shortly before her exit. Also, he is very-much adrift in his grief following the death of Smurf. We imagine that we’ll be seeing a lot of his pain over the course of the next few episodes as he tries to figure out who he wants to be now. No longer is he governed by the control that he once was, and maybe that means that Angela wouldn’t be able to manipulate him if she does come back.

For now, all of this is a mystery, and it’s one that the cast and crew are fine to let linger.

Do you want to see Emily Deschanel return on Animal Kingdom season 5?

