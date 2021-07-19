Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 promo: J takes a big risk







When Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 rolls around this weekend, it looks like the Cody Boys will be back to their old ways. To be specific, that means working to execute some risky jobs that could have far-reaching consequences.

In the promo below, you can see a mission that J seems to have orchestrated for some of the guys: Unfortunately, it involves taking from a cartel. Doesn’t this seem like the sort of thing that these guys would battle back against? They could be watched at any point in their lives, and the promo sets up some sort of high-speed chase … or at least as fast as one as you’re going to get with some characters driving around on ATVs.

Here’s the real problem that J runs into with some of his plans: A lack of honesty, or at the very least keeping secrets along the way. If things go south here quickly, it’s going to make everyone around him question further how much control he should have. As a result of that, we have to suspect that his alliance with Pope could be shredded sooner rather than later. We didn’t expect them to get along for most of the season, but this power struggle could be ratcheting up to new heights almost immediately.

To think the Codys still have one other major threat they haven’t even encountered in the present: Pamela Johnson. With her having control of Smurf’s estate, it’s going to be hard for them to get anything that they want.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3?

